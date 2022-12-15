Senator Klishas responded to the refusal of the Ministry of Digital Transformation to ban telecommuting for departed IT specialists

Andrey Klishas, ​​Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building, reacted to the refusal of the Ministry of Digital Development to ban remote work for IT specialists who left Russia. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

“Now we need to find out from the Ministry of Digital Transformation whether they will support the introduction of criminal liability for leaks of personal data of our citizens, which have already become almost the norm with us,” the senator wrote.

On December 14, Klishas announced that in the near future a bill would be submitted to the State Duma that would provide for a restriction on remote work for Russians who left the country. He clarified that many of the people who left “ran away, but continue to work remotely in Russian companies.”

In an interview with Vedomosti, the politician also warnedthat the authorities can develop measures that “make being abroad less comfortable” for citizens who left Russia after the start of mobilization.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Digital Development did not support the ban on remote work for IT specialists who left and are abroad. They emphasized that decisions on the format of the work of specialists should be made by IT companies themselves.