Russian Senator Vladimir Dzhabarov responded to the landing of more than 700 US troops in Estonia as part of the Swift Response exercise. The first deputy head of the international committee of the Federation Council said this in an interview with RT.

According to him, the actions of the United States are “a real provocation.” Dzhabarov noted that when Russia moves troops on its own territory, it is perceived as a threat to all countries, and when Washington sends its contingent to Estonia, it is considered the norm. At one time, the United States promised that Estonia would be a passive member of NATO, and now it is being made an active target for a possible retaliatory strike, he stressed.

“They deliberately provoke us to take some action in order to brand us as aggressors and punish us with sanctions,” the senator summed up.

Earlier it was reported that more than 700 paratroopers from the United States landed near the borders of Russia, in Estonia, as part of the Swift Response exercise. Two American generals also took part in the parachute landing. US military personnel conducted a mock battle and, according to the exercise scenario, seized the airport with a conditional enemy, which was the military from Estonia.