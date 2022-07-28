Senator Dzhabarov said that Montenegro has lost a great friend in the face of Russia

Montenegro, which has begun to freeze real estate owned by Russians, has taken the path of piracy and robbery, which will hurt its economy and friendly relations with Russia. This was stated by Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Head of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, writes TASS.

According to the senator, Montenegro has no grounds for confiscation and freezing. In addition, Montenegrins make a big mistake, since a huge number of tourists from Russia have always rested in this country, Jabarov added.

He suggested that from the absence of Russian tourists, the economy of Montenegro will only sag. “No matter how hard they try to curry favor with their masters (NATO and the EU), they will not succeed. A country without resources, a rather weak country, and it will continue to live on handouts from the European Union all its life,” the senator added.

He concluded by saying that Montenegro had lost a “great friend” in Russia.

Earlier it became known that Montenegro began to freeze real estate owned by the Russians. According to experts, Russian citizens and companies invested more than 129 million euros in the economy of Montenegro in 2021, including 49.46 million euros were invested in the purchase of real estate.