Most Ukrainian politicians are aware that military aggression against Crimea will lead to the disintegration of Ukraine. With these words, a member of the Federation Council Sergei Tsekov responded to the call of the Ukrainian politician Tatyana Chernovol to seize the peninsula. RIA News Wednesday, March 3rd.

“Chernovol constantly expressed inadequate ideas, she is an aggressive politician, arranged fights, fights,” Tsekov said.

The senator added that today it is already clear to everyone that Crimea is part of the Russian Federation and “there is no other way.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Tatiana Chernovol on the air of one of the TV channels urged Kiev to prepare for the military seizure of Crimea “at any moment.” According to her, the military must be ready for the moment when “processes of turbulence” begin in Russia.

The head of the Crimean parliament’s committee on people’s diplomacy and interethnic relations, Yuri Gempel, said that such statements can only be made by immortal or distraught politicians.

This is not the first time that Ukrainian politicians have voiced proposals for the annexation of Crimea by military means. So, in December 2020, the former representative of Ukraine at the negotiations on Donbass, the former ambassador of the country in Minsk, Roman Bessmertny, called for the seizure of Crimea by force.

Crimea became part of Russia in March 2014 after a referendum in which the majority of the region’s residents who voted supported such a decision. Ukraine, EU countries and the United States refused to recognize the results of the vote.