Senator Jabarov said that the Moldovan authorities are looking for an external enemy

Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy chairman of the Federation Council committee on international affairs, called the news about Russia’s interference in the affairs of Moldova a fake. About it informs radio station “Moscow speaking”.

“There is nothing else for the Russian special services to do, how to incite protest actions with Moldova,” Dzhabarov said. In his opinion, the Moldovan authorities are looking for an external enemy, since they cannot solve the economic and political problems of the country.

“This is due to the fact that Moldova stands at odds – with one foot in the EU, and the other wants to continue economic cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union,” the senator explained.

I think that a powerful protest movement is emerging in Moldova, because the standard of living is falling, the economic situation there is difficult, the people are dissatisfied. They are still fed with breakfast, that they will still be a little bit in Europe, but they will not end up anywhere, no one needs them there. The people, of course, will rise up, but this does not mean that Russia is engaged in such things and raises the Moldovan opposition against the authorities See also NYT pointed to Putin's readiness to fight to the end Vladimir DzhabarovFirst Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs

On March 12, clashes broke out between the police and protesters at an opposition protest in Chisinau. The demonstrators tried to break into the main square and chanted the slogans “Down with the dictatorship”, “Down with [президента Молдавии] Maia Sandu.

The head of the General Commissariat of Police of Moldova, Viorel Cernautanu, said that Russian special services were involved in preparing actions to destabilize the situation during mass demonstrations in Moldova. According to the Moldovan police, 10 groups of five to 10 participants were formed in the country, the activities of which were coordinated by a person who arrived from Russia.