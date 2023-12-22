Senator Karasin said Orbán's judgments are useful for many EU members

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban today expresses logical assessments of what is happening and what can happen in world politics. This is how the chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, Grigory Karasin, responded to the politician’s question about Ukraine’s admission to the European Union (EU) with new Russian regions in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“We must recognize Mr. Orban’s right to reflect on these topics, ask questions and express his opinions, which are probably very useful for many members of the European Union. Because this voice, as a rule, is focused on a sound decision,” Karasin said.

Related materials:

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban addressed the European Union with the question of whether the union intends to accept Ukraine along with the new Russian regions and the Russian soldiers located on their territory. He warned Kyiv that Ukraine would face “huge disappointment” in the future. According to him, this will happen when the issues he voiced surface and the process of Ukraine’s accession to the EU slows down.

On December 21, Orban said that Kyiv's entry into the European Union was unrealistic because Ukraine was many years away from unification. According to him, Ukraine is completely unprepared to join the European Union, so he does not understand why negotiations on this issue should begin now.