Senator Shenderyuk-Zhidkov: It’s funny to hear from Latvia about blocking the Baltic Sea

Senator from Kaliningrad Alexander Shenderyuk-Zhidkov responded to Latvia’s threat to block the Baltic Sea for Russia. In conversation with RIA News he said that the Latvian leadership should take into account the capabilities of the country’s navy (Navy) before putting forward such ideas.

“It’s very funny to hear when the president of a country whose fleet, according to the Internet, consists of five minesweepers from the 80s and a dozen patrol and patrol boats, talks about blocking the Baltic Sea,” he noted.