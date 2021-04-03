Sergei Tsekov, a member of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, responded to a statement by the head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Leonid Kravchuk about the enemies and lackeys of Russia. His words on Saturday, April 3, are quoted by RT.

According to Tsekov, the tense relations between Russia and Ukraine are the result of the political decisions of the Kiev authorities.

“Ukraine is not an enemy of Russia. This is understandable to all sane people, including in Ukraine. The real enemy of Ukraine is its leadership, which is destroying the country and which orients it towards a constant struggle with Russia, ”the senator said.

Earlier, Kravchuk said that Moscow has no friends: there are either enemies or lackeys. According to him, today the enemy of Russia is Ukraine, and Belarus is a lackey. As a substantiation of his thought, Kravchuk cited the fact that on the day of the telephone conversation between the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the American leader Joe Biden, negotiations between the leaders of Russia and Belarus, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, also took place. According to him, Moscow allegedly does not consider Ukraine an independent power and intends to destroy it.

Relations between Kiev and Moscow deteriorated sharply after the reunification of Crimea with Russia in March 2014 and the outbreak of conflict in Donbass in April of the same year. Part of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions declared independence. Kiev tried to retake the breakaway regions by force, but to no avail. Ukraine accuses Russia of armed aggression and occupation of Crimea and Donbass regions. Moscow does not consider itself a party to the conflict and rejects claims.