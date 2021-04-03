Sergei Tsekov, a member of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, commented on the statement made by the head of the Ukrainian delegation to the trilateral contact group on Donbass, Leonid Kravchuk, who called Ukraine an enemy of Russia.

“Ukraine is not an enemy of Russia. This is understandable to all sane people, including in Ukraine. The real enemy of Ukraine is its leadership, which is destroying the country and which orients it towards a constant struggle with Russia, “Tsekov said in a comment. RT April 3rd.

According to the parliamentarian, it is the Ukrainian authorities that make certain political decisions that initiate the tense relations between Moscow and Kiev.

On April 2, Kravchuk called Ukraine an enemy of Russia, and Belarus – her lackey. According to him, the Ukrainian side at the moment needs to strengthen its own security.

On the same day, the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, chairman of the independent trade union of miners of Ukraine, Mikhail Volynets, accused Russia of the collapse of the country’s energy system. He noted that the hybrid energy war against the state operates through the sale of electricity to the Russian Federation at reduced prices.

State Duma deputy from the Republic of Crimea Ruslan Balbek, in turn, rejected these accusations against Russia, specifying that Ukraine has independently chosen the path of development.