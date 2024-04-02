Pushkov: Biden’s already shaky position in the elections undermines his health

In the upcoming presidential elections in the United States, the position of the current leader of the country, Joe Biden, is undermined by his health condition. Senator Alexei Pushkov said this, commenting on Americans’ forecasts about Biden’s possible new term. He shared his opinion in Telegram-channel.

This is how the parliamentarian reacted to data Daily Mail, according to which only 38 percent of voters believe that Biden, if re-elected, will survive to complete his term in 2029.

According to the senator, Biden’s position for re-election is not very good. The main topic of the election campaign in the United States has already become the state of health of the head of state, Pushkov emphasized.

“And by the way, the question immediately arises: in whose hands will the White House be after Biden if he is re-elected. It turns out that Kamala Harris is in the hands of the weakest of all US vice presidents, at least in the last 100 years,” he wrote.

The next US presidential election will be held in November 2024. It is assumed that the fight will unfold between Donald Trump, representing the Republican Party, and the current owner of the White House, Joe Biden.