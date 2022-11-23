The Federation Council saw a brazen subtext in the words of Kuleba about the fatigue of Europe from Ukraine

The words of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba that Europe has no right to get tired of Ukraine are almost an ultimatum. Grigory Karasin, Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, said this in response to the politician’s statement. Telegram-channel.

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, according to a German newspaper, turned to his Western colleagues and said that if the Ukrainians were not tired, then “the rest of Europe has neither the moral nor the political right to be tired.” The politician stressed that the EU countries need to cast aside all doubts and fatigue in order to agree on the ninth package of anti-Russian sanctions.

“Think about it, here Europe is already among the accused by Kyiv. Almost an ultimatum – you have no right! the senator wrote.

He saw in Kuleba’s words a brazen subtext, according to which, if Europe weakens the supply of weapons and the financial flow to Kyiv, the EU will become the losing side. “Do you think he is intimidating or begging?” asked Karasin.

Earlier, Kuleba, on the sidelines of the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, urged not to let Russia arrange the “hunger games”. He stressed that Kyiv sees no signs that Moscow is sincerely seeking negotiations.