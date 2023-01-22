By talking about joining NATO, Moldova and its President Maia Sandu can repeat the “suicidal policy” of Ukraine and its leader Volodymyr Zelensky. This was announced on January 22 by Andrey Klimov, head of the Federation Council commission for the protection of state sovereignty of the Russian Federation.

“Is Mrs. Sandu really so indifferent to the Moldovans and so dependent on Washington, its European servants, that she is ready to repeat the suicidal policy of such national traitors from neighboring Ukraine as Petro Poroshenko and Vladimir Zelensky?” — he wrote in Telegram.

Klimov called on the people of Moldova to think about what the country’s authorities want.

“Or maybe Sandu’s goal is to make the still neutral and formally independent Moldova a province of NATO Romania (perhaps one of the most backward NATO member countries)?” the senator asked.

On the eve of Sandu, in an interview with the newspaper Politico, she admitted the possibility of Moldova abandoning neutrality in order to join NATO. Meanwhile, according to a poll conducted in November last year, more than half of Moldovans (54.5%) do not support the republic’s accession to NATO. Only 22.4% of local residents would support membership in the alliance.

In June, the former President of Moldova, Igor Dodon, also said that the military and political accession of the republic to Romania and the North Atlantic Alliance was being prepared. According to the former head of state, Sandu and “her external masters” are following the Ukrainian scenario, provoking a deliberate destabilization of the situation.