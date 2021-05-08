Member of the Social Committee of the Federation Council Sergei Leonov proposed to make the working week for women with children four days.

“It is necessary to establish a four-day working week for women with children, so that the mother can devote more time to her family, her child, to resolve those issues that cannot be resolved on weekends,” Leonov said in an interview with “RIA News“.

The senator added that this initiative first needs to be discussed at a meeting of the tripartite commission, as it affects labor legislation. According to Leonov, such an initiative can be implemented if a compromise is reached.

Also, according to him, the introduction of a four-day working week for women with children should not affect their wages and holidays.

Leonov added that considering a reduction in the working week for all categories of the population is a difficult issue, a decision on which definitely should not be expected in the near future.

Earlier on the same day, Valery Ryazansky, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Social Policy, spoke about a possible future reduction in working hours in the working week. He also noted that Russians should not yet wait for a full-fledged transition to a four-day working week, specifying, however, that for some categories of citizens in the near future the working week may be reduced.

The fact that the idea of ​​switching to a four-day work week has become relevant again during the COVID-19 pandemic, Medvedev said in February 2021. At the same time, he noted that the transition should not be made to the detriment of the economy.

Also in winter, more than half of Russian employers said they were ready to consider moving to a shorter work week in the long term.

In April, it became known that more than half of Moscow entrepreneurs (54%) oppose the company’s transition to a four-day working week. It also became known that two-thirds (65%) of the capital’s entrepreneurs are convinced that because of the four-day period, they will have to cut employees’ salaries.