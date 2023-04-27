The Federation Council Committee on Economic Policy proposed to form the cost of an OSAGO policy for taxi companies depending on the accident rate of only their current drivers. This was stated on April 27 in a letter sent to Russian presidential aide Maxim Oreshkin.

“It is proposed to consider a proposal to revise the algorithm when determining the cost of an OSAGO policy for commercial transportation – apply the coefficient when determining the cost of a policy based on the accident rate of drivers who are on the carrier’s staff as of the date of conclusion of the OSAGO agreement, to calculate without taking into account the accident rate of drivers who no longer work for carrier”, — quotes the text of the letter TASS.

The head of the committee of the Federation Council, Andrey Kutepov, noted in a letter that taxi companies are facing problems when issuing an OSAGO policy.

“72% of taxi drivers face insurance denials. As a result, 53% of carriers submitted permits ahead of schedule, that is, refusing to legalize taxis due to the fact that they are not given the opportunity to insure OSAGO,” the senator said.

On April 19, the President of the Russian Union of Motor Insurers (RSA), Evgeny Ufimtsev, said that in Russia only 40% of taxis are correctly insured under OSAGO. He also noted that the frequency of OSAGO insured events, in which taxi drivers were the culprits, was 33% in 2022, which is almost seven times higher than the national average.

Earlier, on April 7, the Public Council for the Development of Taxi proposed to introduce compensation for the purchase of an OSAGO policy for taxi cars. We are talking about the return of part of the funds to the owner of the taxi car at the end of the insurance period, if he did not violate the requirements of taxi legislation.

On March 30, it became known that a bill was submitted to the State Duma to increase the amount of the fine for overdue OSAGO for taxi ordering services. The project is dedicated to changing Art. 11.14.1 of the RF Code of Administrative Offenses. It is proposed to increase the fine from 500 rubles to 100 thousand rubles.