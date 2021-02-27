Member of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, Senator from Crimea Sergey Tsekov proposed to create a day for the de-occupation of Crimea from Ukraine. His words lead RIA News…

The senator intends to submit an initiative to the Crimean parliament.

“I intend to initiate the issue of making February 27 the day of the liberation of Crimea from Ukrainian occupation and I propose to add this date to the list of memorable dates of Crimea. Crimea has actually been occupied by Ukraine since 1954, when it was illegally transferred to the Ukrainian SSR, ”Tsekov said.

He explained that it was on February 27, 2014 that “Russian tricolors were raised over the buildings of the parliament and government of Crimea.” According to him, this day became a sign that Crimea is returning to Russia. “In fact, February 26 was the last day of the occupation of Crimea by Ukraine and the end of the period of the forced and erroneous finding of the peninsula as part of another state,” the senator stressed.

Crimea became part of Russia in March 2014 after a referendum in which the majority of the region’s residents who voted supported such a decision. Ukraine, the EU countries and the US refused to recognize the results of the vote, calling the reunification of the peninsula with mainland Russia an annexation. The Russian authorities reject these charges and insist that the accession procedure was in accordance with international law.

The transfer of the Crimean region from the RSFSR to the Ukrainian SSR was carried out in 1954. On May 21, 1992, the Supreme Soviet of the Russian Federation recognized the resolution of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the RSFSR dated February 2, 1954, adopted in violation of the Constitution of the RSFSR and had no legal force from the moment of adoption.