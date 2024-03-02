Pushkov: this year it will be difficult for Biden to falsify election results

It will be difficult for US President Joe Biden to falsify the results of the upcoming presidential elections, says member of the Federation Council Committee, Senator Alexei Pushkov. On this topic he spoke out on Telegram.

Pushkov explained that, according to polls, the majority of voters prefer former President Donald Trump. He also noted that the politician is ahead of Biden by a large margin – 48 percent to 43 percent. “For this reason, it will be much more difficult for Democrats to organize a winning vote for Biden, and even more so to rig the election results,” the senator is sure.

Earlier, former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley ruled out Trump's victory over Biden. She added that she does not intend to give up the fight for the post of head of the United States, since, according to her, citizens are not satisfied with either Trump or Biden.