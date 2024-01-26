The United States teaches the world community about democracy, but they themselves do whatever they want. Thus, the first deputy chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, Vladimir Dzhabarov, commented to Izvestia on January 26 on the execution of a prisoner by nitrogen asphyxiation for the first time in US history.

“This is torture that lasts for a certain time. If the United States continues to use the death penalty, then there are generally accepted measures, but here it is real torture. Americans consider themselves the smartest in this regard – they only teach others, but they themselves do whatever they want. I think that such methods of treating convicts do not paint the American Themis at all,” said Dzhabarov.

Earlier on Friday, Alabama Local News reported that the US state of Alabama executed 58-year-old Kenneth Smith, convicted of murder in 1988, using pure nitrogen. The American authorities resorted to this method because of the physiological characteristics of the convict, who did not find a suitable vein for a needle to execute him by lethal injection.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk deplored this and pointed out that execution by nitrogen asphyxiation could amount to torture. According to him, this measure is incompatible with the fundamental right to life.

The Alabama Supreme Court has cleared the state to execute a prisoner using nitrogen gas in early November 2023. The state joined Oklahoma and Mississippi in allowing nitrogen to be used as a form of execution.