Senator Bashkin spoke out against the ban on abortions in private clinics

Abortion must be combated by “stimulating women to be socially confident,” and not by prohibitions. This was stated by member of the Federation Council, candidate of medical sciences Alexander Bashkin in a conversation with RIA News.

The politician opposed the ban on abortion procedures in private clinics. According to him, abortion is a medical procedure like many others. “We cannot regulate permissions for certain [медицинские] manipulations in various types of clinics, based on some social considerations. How does an abortion in a private clinic differ from measuring blood pressure?” – said the senator.

He emphasized that the issue of abortion should be resolved not by putting pressure on doctors, but by political and social means.

Related materials:

Earlier, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Health Protection Alexey Kurinny denied violations in private clinics performing abortions. According to him, supporters of banning abortion procedures in commercial medical institutions justify their position by the fact that they allegedly do not keep statistics and violate the “week of silence.” According to the parliamentarian, private clinics cannot fail to comply with these requirements, as otherwise they will be deprived of their license.

On December 13, deputies of the Legislative Assembly of the Nizhny Novgorod Region introduced a bill to the State Duma to exclude private clinics from the list of medical organizations that have the right to perform abortions. The explanatory note to the document states that reducing the number of cases of termination of pregnancy at the request of a woman should lead to an increase in the birth rate in the country.

In turn, a member of the Russian Presidential Council for Human Rights (HRC), Eva Merkacheva, in an interview with Lenta.ru, warned that the ban on abortions in Russian private clinics will push women to carry out the procedure underground.