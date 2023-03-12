Pushkov noticed Fox News host Carlson’s grin at US versions of sabotage at joint venture

Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov noticed Tucker Carlson, the leading American television channel Fox News, sneering at the versions of the US authorities about sabotage on the Nord Stream gas pipelines. He wrote about this in his Telegram.

According to Pushkov, Carlson “mocks the American versions” of what happened. He pointed out that initially in the United States they claimed that “it was done by the Russians themselves”, and then “suddenly it turned out that these were not Russians at all, but something called a pro-Ukrainian group.” “Ah, so did the pro-Ukrainian group do it? OK!” – the senator quotes the American presenter, noting that he laughs when he says these words.

Earlier, Pushkov said that Kyiv would fight off accusations of undermining the Nord Stream. The senator also drew attention to the fact that information about the involvement of “pro-Ukrainian groups” in the incident appeared after an investigation by American journalist Seymour Hersh, in which he accused Washington of organizing attacks on Russian gas pipelines.