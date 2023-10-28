Senator Kosachev called the vote in the UN General Assembly on the Middle East emotional

Vice Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev in his Telegram-channel commented on the adoption by the UN General Assembly of a resolution of Arab countries calling for an immediate truce in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone. He noted that the voting results demonstrate that there is still a conscience in world politics.

“The vote at the UN tonight, which divided the world along completely unexpected lines, is more emotional than political,” the senator said.

Kosachev admitted that he was pleasantly surprised by the fact that countries are still capable of showing sincere reactions, and conscience in world politics has not yet been completely written off.

Earlier it became known that 120 countries voted for the resolution, 14 were against it, and another 45 decided to abstain. At the same time, the UN General Assembly did not accept Canada’s amendment condemning the “Hamas terrorist attack.”

Israel’s permanent representative to the UN, Gilad Erdan, in turn, accused the organization of losing legitimacy and relevance. He stressed that the Jewish state does not intend to sit back and allow Hamas to rearm and carry out further attacks.