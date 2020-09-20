Refusal from Nord Stream 2 threatens Europe with huge penalties and undermining the authority of Berlin, said Sergei Tsekov, a member of the Federation Council committee on international affairs.

The senator agreed with the opinion of the German MP Waldemar Gerdt, who previously noted that the construction of the gas pipeline is not a Russian or German project, and that many companies are involved in its implementation, which will have to pay more than € 10 billion in the event of a construction failure.

“If someone thinks that it is possible to cancel Nord Stream 2 simply because someone has a desire, or that you can follow the lead of the United States and nothing will happen, then it will definitely be. There will be serious penalties, “Tsekov said. RT…

The senator added that in addition to fines, the consequence will be undermining the authority of Germany and the countries supporting the project. In addition, Europe will have big questions about the provision of guaranteed energy resources.

Nord Stream 2 is being built from Russia to Germany along the bottom of the Baltic Sea. Currently, about 160 km of pipes remain to be laid. Due to the US sanctions imposed in December, construction has been temporarily suspended.

Currently, there are calls in the EU and the USA to abandon the project because of the incident with blogger Alexei Navalny.

On September 19, it was reported that the likely successor to Angela Merkel as chancellor, Friedrich Merz, proposed a two-year moratorium on the construction of Nord Stream 2.