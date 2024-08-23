Kosachev: By ratifying the Rome Statute, Kyiv has opened a direct path to The Hague

Vice Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev Telegram-channel named the consequences of ratification of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) for Ukraine.

“Politically, ratification looks, in essence, like a betrayal of their own military personnel by the Ukrainian authorities. Legally, ratification has opened a direct road to The Hague for the military-political leadership and military personnel of the Kyiv regime,” the senator expressed his opinion.

He added that Kyiv had been delaying ratification for a long time, but this condition was mandatory on the path to membership in the European Union (EU). Now Ukraine is subject to the jurisdiction of the ICC, which, according to Kosachev, is a sign of a lack of sovereignty.

The politician recalled that the republic joined the statute with a reservation, according to which for seven years it will not recognize the ICC jurisdiction over Ukrainians for committing crimes under Article 8. It establishes a list of war crimes, in particular torture, attacks on civilian objects, and the use of prohibited methods of warfare.

The senator stated that Kyiv had thus appropriated for itself the right to “commit war crimes with impunity” for another seven years. However, in addition to this article, there are also the sixth and seventh, which provide for liability for genocide and crimes against humanity. Kosachev admitted that the ICC could begin working on them.

The Verkhovna Rada approved the ratification of the Rome Statute on August 21. The bill on the entry into force of the document was approved by 281 deputies.

Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik expressed the opinion that Kyiv ratified the statute almost a quarter of a century after it was signed, since Kyiv was told that the International Criminal Court was a commissioned body.