The head of the committee on international affairs of the Federation Council, Konstantin Kosachev, called the condition for the Russian operation in Nagorno-Karabakh, reports RIA News…

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that due to the participation of Syrian militants in the fighting in Karabakh, the Russian Federation has the right to conduct an anti-terrorist operation in this region.

According to Kosachev, this step is impossible without an official appeal from Yerevan, as well as a thorough assessment of the situation.

“Naturally, an official appeal from Armenia should follow, and not just a conclusion that Russia has grounds,” he stressed.

The parliamentarian also added that it is currently premature to make any predictions on this issue.

It should be reminded that earlier the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia Sergei Naryshkin announced the participation of Middle Eastern mercenaries from international terrorist organizations in the battles between Azerbaijan and Armenia. According to him, “hundreds and even thousands of radicals” are participating in the conflict.

Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that the republic’s authorities are ready to meet with representatives of Armenia in Moscow in order to end the confrontation and find peaceful ways to resolve the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.