Doctors who have worked with COVID-19 infected people will have the opportunity to retire early, reports RIA News…

Tatiana Kusayko, deputy chairman of the Federation Council committee on social policy, announced this the day before.

According to her, currently one month of working with coronavirus patients equals three months. In this regard, the terms of retirement may be recalculated.

The senator also noted that such medical workers will be entitled to benefits when buying a car worth up to 1.5 million rubles. In this case, the payment can reach 375 thousand rubles.

In addition, doctors were able to privatize housing if they had a certain professional experience. This program operates at the regional level.

Earlier, the head of the Safmar Analytics Center, Yevgeny Biesbardis, spoke about the conditions for receiving a pension in the amount of over 30 thousand rubles.