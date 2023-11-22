The Federation Council approved the law on postponing the decision on the issue of deposits in Sberbank of the USSR

The Federation Council approved the law on the next postponement of the decision on the issue of settling obligations on civilian deposits that were placed in the Savings Bank of the USSR before June 20, 1991. The meeting was broadcast on website upper house of parliament.

In addition, this law applies to deposits in state insurance organizations opened by individuals before January 1, 1992. The document extends from January 1, 2026 to January 1, 2027, the start of the law “On the basic cost of the necessary social package,” which provides for full compensation of deposits.