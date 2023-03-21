Senator Kovitidi linked drone attack on Dzhankoy with Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow

Crimea was attacked by unmanned aerial vehicles against the background of the visit of Chinese leader Xi Jinping to Moscow, said Crimean Senator Olga Kovitidi. About this she reported radio station “Moscow speaking”.

“We must understand that China’s strategic choice to be with Russia forced Russia’s enemies to step up their activities. And it is aimed, we must understand, at reconnaissance and causing panic among the population, in the minds of Crimeans, ”the senator believes.

According to her, in addition to damage to infrastructure and the injury of one man, no other harm was done to the Crimea. Kovitidi said the air defense (AD) systems worked well.

A member of the Federation Council did not see panic in Crimea against the backdrop of what happened. She promised compensation from the government, emphasizing that Crimeans are accustomed to living in a state where “they try to harm them, but it doesn’t work.”

Drones attacked the Crimea on the evening of March 20 – the air defense system (air defense) worked in the region. One person was injured, he was hospitalized in a state of moderate severity. After the incident, the situation on the peninsula is stable, assured the head of the Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov. In Dzhankoy, after the fall of drones, a municipal emergency mode was introduced.

Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on March 20. On this day, he met in the Kremlin with Russian President Vladimir Putin, it lasted 4.5 hours. The Chinese President’s trip to Russia will end on March 22, following the talks, Putin and Xi are expected to sign a number of important bilateral documents.