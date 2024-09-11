Dolgov: Permission for the Ukrainian Armed Forces to strike deep into Russia with weapons from the US will raise the level of escalation

If the United States allows the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Ukraine) to use American weapons to strike deep into the Russian Federation (RF), the level of escalation of the conflict will increase by another level. On the consequences of such a decision warned Senator Konstantin Dolgov in an interview with the newspaper Vzglyad.

According to him, the plans of the US President Joe Biden administration “will result in another provocation with very serious consequences,” including for Washington.

Dolgov also explained that the White House’s lifting of restrictions on the Ukrainian Armed Forces would be a purely political move before the upcoming presidential elections. “The Democrats’ chances of winning in November are slim, which is why they’ve resorted to demagogy,” the senator believes.

At the same time, the politician emphasized that Ukraine is already using Western drones and missiles to strike Russia. “For us, the difference between the new and old regions simply does not exist, this is a single Russian territory according to the Constitution,” he said, adding that Western weapons will not change the course of the special operation, but will only lead to more victims due to the fault of the United States and Ukraine.

Earlier, Federation Council Senator Vladimir Dzhabarov told Lenta.ru that if the Ukrainian Armed Forces use Western long-range weapons to strike Russian territory, a decision could be made to retaliate. He has no doubt that the US will lift restrictions on Ukraine. “I think they gave permission long ago. Everything else is being done for the sake of form,” the politician said.

Biden told journalists that Washington is working on the issue of allowing Ukraine to use American long-range weapons to strike deep into Russia. In addition, US State Department Secretary Anthony Blinken allowed for the lifting of the ban on strikes on Russian territory by the Ukrainian Armed Forces with ATACMS missiles.