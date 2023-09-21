Tsekov: USA and Poland realize Ukraine’s loss and limit arms supplies

The US and Polish authorities are aware of Ukraine’s loss, which is why they are beginning to think about restrictions or are already limiting the supply of weapons to Kyiv. This was stated by Senator from Crimea Sergei Tsekov, reports “Moscow speaks.”

“They will still arm Ukraine. They are stopping the supply of weapons that could lead to war with Russia. For example, if they supply Ukraine with long-range weapons, missiles, and modern aircraft. They don’t want this to lead to a war with Russia,” the parliamentarian explained.

In his opinion, Western countries and the United States want to continue the conflict in Ukraine, since, in their opinion, it weakens Russia. They are also interested in “letting the conflict smolder,” Tsekov emphasized.

Earlier, Poland announced the cessation of armed supplies to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki explained this by saying that Warsaw is currently arming itself with modern weapons. Shortly before this, at a briefing after a meeting of the UN General Assembly, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Ukraine resembles a drowning man, dragging a rescuer along with him to the bottom.