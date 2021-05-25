The chairman of the Federation Council committee on social policy Inna Svyatenko on Tuesday, May 25, said that in order to receive payments for children of 8-17 years old for single-parent families, it is necessary to submit an application on the State Services portal in time.

According to her, the document should be submitted now, otherwise the parent risks not receiving payments on July 1. In addition, Svyatenko clarified that after the application is accepted, such payments will be made for exactly one year, then the application should be resubmitted. Within a year, the situation may change and the need for state support will disappear, the senator explained.

“The measure we are talking about is targeted, that is, it is laid down precisely by those who need it. In this case, these are single-parent families who find themselves in a difficult life situation. That is, the average per capita income in such families is below the subsistence level for a constituent entity of the Federation, because we have different subsistence levels in different regions, ”Svyatenko emphasized in interview “Parlamentskaya Gazeta”.

She also said that the filing of the document will also be required for benefits for pregnant women. The chairman of the Federation Council committee clarified that this should be done at a gestational age of six to twelve weeks.

Earlier, on May 18, the State Duma adopted amendments to support families with children and pregnant women. It was noted that one of the amendments implies the introduction of a monthly allowance for women who are registered with medical organizations in connection with pregnancy up to 12 weeks and who are in a difficult financial situation.

So, from July 1, 2021, the amount of such payments will average 6350 rubles per month.

In addition, on April 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during the announcement of a message to the Federal Assembly, offered to pay 10 thousand rubles for each student before September 1. This bill was submitted to the State Duma on April 23.