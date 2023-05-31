Senator Sheikin: the GLONASS system in drones will allow to determine their ownership

Member of the constitutional committee of the Federation Council Artem Sheikin explained the benefits of using the state information system “ERA-GLONASS” in drones. According to him, it will allow to determine their belonging according to the principle of “friend or foe”, reports RIA News.

“The use of such a system will allow us to use the “friend or foe” principle, that is, to determine an unmanned aerial vehicle whose movement around the country is coordinated and does not pose a danger to citizens,” the senator specified.

Alexei Raikevich, General Director of JSC GLONASS, said in an interview with the agency that the company is ready to start monitoring drones in Russia as quickly as possible, which will make it possible to secure the use of UAVs.

On the morning of May 30, Moscow was attacked by UAVs, three houses were damaged. Drones crashed into a high-rise building in the Novomoskovsky district on Atlasova Street, a residential building on Profsoyuznaya Street, hitting the window of an apartment on the 16th floor, and a house on Leninsky Prospekt. According to the mayor of the city, Sergei Sobyanin, no one was seriously injured.