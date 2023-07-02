Poland announced its intention to place American nuclear weapons on its territory in order to remove Germany from the position of the main NATO country in Europe. This was announced on Sunday, July 2, by Andrey Klimov, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, Senator from the Perm Territory.

“The Poles have been asking to place nuclear weapons on their territory for two or three years now. They didn’t come up with it right now. They do this in order to deprive Germany of a central place in the European architecture of NATO. They are thinking about how to strengthen the position of Poland as the viceroy of the Anglo-Saxon world in continental Europe,” the politician said in an interview with URA.RU.

Klimov argues that Warsaw’s statement that nuclear warheads appeared on the territory of Belarus is only a cover for Poland’s real aspirations. Meanwhile, the position of Minsk, according to the senator, is a response to the aggression that the NATO countries are showing towards Belarus.

The politician added that Warsaw’s intention to become the main outpost of the alliance could “end in a nuclear war.”

Earlier, on June 30, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced that the country’s government intends to turn to the United States and NATO to deploy nuclear weapons on its territory.

On March 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow and Minsk had agreed to place Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus without violating the non-proliferation regime.

On February 16, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that the republic does not need strategic nuclear weapons, but it has an interest in tactical weapons. According to Lukashenka, Minsk does not intend to strike “even against European countries”, but plans to prepare aircraft that can carry tactical nuclear weapons.