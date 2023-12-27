Federation Council member Pushkov called tampons a new attribute of the image of Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau

Tampons were called an integral attribute of the image of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in his Telegram– channel member of the Federation Council Alexey Pushkov.

According to him, according to the order of the country's authorities, these hygiene items will appear not only in women's, but also in men's toilets of the parliament.

What they will do with them is a mystery Alexey Pushkov

Pushkov suggested that the appearance of tampons is connected with the new policy of the Prime Minister of Canada, and he talked a lot about this hygienic product. “Apparently, the Prime Minister of Canada thought deeply about this issue and came to the conclusion that Canadian parliamentarians can’t live without tampons. From now on, they will become an integral attribute of Trudeau’s image, along with bright pink socks with flowers and squirrels,” the senator reasoned.

Earlier it was reported that Philippine President Bongbong Marcos spoke about the “sock war” with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau – the politician published a joint photo with the Canadian leader. In it, Trudeau and the Philippine president show brightly colored socks peeking out from under their formal business suits. Marcos also invited followers to vote on whose pair of socks looked better.