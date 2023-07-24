On Monday, July 24, the Federation Council held the second meeting of the parliamentary commission to investigate the criminal actions of the Kyiv regime against minors. This is reported on site Federation Council.

The meeting, which was held by Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Galina Karelova and Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Anna Kuznetsova, discussed the next monitoring of crimes in Kyiv, as well as measures to ensure the rights of children in Donbass to health and education.

Following the meeting, Karelova pointed out that the parliamentary investigation of the criminal actions of the Ukrainian side is being carried out in the context of ongoing attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) on the civilian population, including children. At the same time, according to her, the violation of the rights of children to education, health, and life in general is encouraged by the curators of Kyiv in the West.

“This is evidenced by the US decision to supply Ukraine with cluster munitions that are especially dangerous for civilians. The imposition of sanctions against the children’s health resort “Artek”, which for many years has been accepting children not only from Ukraine and Russia, but also from other countries of the world,” the deputy chairman of the Federation Council noted.

She added that it is important not only to identify all crimes against children, but also to provide them with comprehensive assistance.

“In the course of our work, we also need to identify those areas where not everything has yet been done to help children, including those temporarily evacuated to other regions of Russia,” Karelova said.

Kuznetsova, in turn, noted that she had already done a lot of work in this regard.

“The selection and approval of the list of experts who will join the work of the commission has already begun. The leaders of the working groups began collecting data and began to develop initiatives. <...> All crimes are recorded online and an accurate legal assessment is given to them, ”said the Deputy Chairman of the State Duma.

The first meeting of the parliamentary commission was held on June 30.

The next day, Human Rights Ombudsman in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Victoria Serdyukova noted that international human rights organizations were ignoring thousands of evidence of the crimes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. She said that the department regularly sends information about torture and torture against Russian soldiers in Ukrainian captivity to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the UN.

On July 5, the permanent representative of the Russian Federation to the organization, Vasily Nebenzya, said that UN Secretary General António Guterres did not find the courage to admit Kyiv’s crimes against children.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine daily shell the territory of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Most often, Donetsk, Gorlovka, Yasinovataya and a number of settlements of the LPR fall under fire.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.