Senator Alexei Pushkov commented on the statement of the former head of Naftogaz, Andrei Kobolev, that Ukraine may have to steal Russian gas in transit through Ukrainian territory. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

According to him, such actions of Kiev will lead to the termination of the contract with Moscow and the end of the Ukrainian transit. The Federation Council member also noted that the forecast of the former head of Naftogaz is extremely interesting.

Earlier, Kobolev said that Ukraine would be forced to steal Russian gas from the transit stream if Naftogaz did not provide sufficient imports and reserves. In his opinion, gas consumption by Ukrainians will reach the indicators of February 2020. In this case, Naftogaz will not be able to cover the demand due to the deficit of imports from the European Union.