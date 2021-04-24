Russia does not have the task of “tearing to shreds” the Czech economy. About this in the comments RIA News said member of the Federation Council Andrei Klimov, commenting on the idea to limit the import of Czech beer.

In his opinion, the Czech Republic is not the country to which such hasty measures should be taken. A member of the upper house of parliament compared Russia to a man, and the Czech Republic to an ant. “I don’t want to offend anyone, but you cannot compare a man and an ant,” he is sure.

“Russia does not have the task of tearing the Czech economy to shreds, and there is no need to make any special gestures here,” Klimov said. In his opinion, in the situation with the Czech Republic there are other, more effective ways of influencing a foreign state.

The senator stressed that Russian investors have been investing in the Czech economy for many years, but at present, many of them may refuse these investments. “And this is without any decrees and decisions on the part of our state,” he concluded.

On April 24, Kommersant, citing sources in Russian state structures, reported that the country’s authorities were thinking about the possibility of introducing economic sanctions against the Czech Republic in response to the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Prague. According to the interlocutors of the edition, it is about restricting the import of a number of Czech goods, in particular beer.