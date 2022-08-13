Senator Pushkov declared bewilderment from the attitude of Europe to the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the ZNPP

Senator Oleksiy Pushkov spoke about the shelling of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, which is carried out by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU). He wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

Pushkov condemned Europe’s position on the shelling of the ZNPP and said that the attitude of the West to this issue is bewildering.

“The United States is far away, they don’t give a damn, but Europe’s attitude to the Ukrainian shelling of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is completely bewildering. Isn’t it scary to get a second Chernobyl?” – the representative of the Federation Council was indignant.