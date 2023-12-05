The Federation Council Committee on Social Policy on Tuesday, December 5, supported and recommended that the upper house of parliament approve the draft basic law “On Employment in Russia.”

In particular, the law proposes to provide participants of a special military operation (SVO) and members of their families with the right to priority employment, adds “RIA News”.

In addition, the law determines the legal, economic, and organizational foundations of state policy in the field of employment.

It is noted that the Federation Council plans to consider the law at a plenary meeting on December 7.

Earlier, on November 30, the State Duma adopted in the third reading the law “On Employment in the Russian Federation” in an updated version. The new law eliminates the contradictions identified as a result of the analysis of law enforcement practice. Thus, the concepts of “employment”, “employed citizens”, “citizens looking for work”, “first time job seekers”, “profiling” are clarified. In addition, a new procedure for obtaining unemployed status is being introduced; a decision on this will be made by the employment service of the region in which the citizen is registered within 11 days from the date of filing the application.

Prior to this, on November 9, the Chairman of the Central Bank (CB) of the Russian Federation, Elvira Nabiullina, indicated that the regulator was conducting surveys of a large number of enterprises; according to their results, a significant part of the companies are faced with a shortage of personnel and highly qualified specialists. At the same time, when competition for labor intensifies, productivity growth lags behind wage increases, she emphasized.

On September 15, the Bank of Russia reported that unemployment in the country had reached its historical minimum. At the same time, the Central Bank noted that one of the structural limitations to the growth of the Russian economy was the low geographical and intersectoral mobility of labor – this means that people have not yet fully adapted to the new realities of the labor market and still prefer not to go into jobs that require retraining or additional industry training.