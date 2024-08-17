Senator Karasin doubts West’s delay in approving strikes on Russia

Western countries’ delay in approving Ukraine’s strikes on Russian territory with foreign weapons looks like disinformation, says Grigory Karasin, Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he doubted that the US is ignoring the UK’s request to approve such attacks.

My personal opinion is that experienced disinformers play such an unsightly, rather cynical game, as if declaring that they consult with each other – some agree, some disagree. Grigory KarasinRussian Senator

“It seems to me that all of this has one goal – to fool any reader or listener, because all of this is done in a centralized, coordinated manner, there are no disagreements between our opponents, in this case, the people who decide what to give and what not to give to Kyiv, what to allow it and what not to allow – this is idle talk, as I have already said, with elements of severe disinformation. In fact, there is a well-coordinated anti-Russian center working there, which predetermines and plans all of these issues, we must proceed from this,” the senator commented.

As The Times reported, citing sources, Britain wanted to know the US position on the strikes of long-range Storm Shadow missiles deep into Russian territory. London was ready to approve such attacks, but decided to consult with Washington, but the US ignored the UK’s request. Journalists note that the White House is thus blocking the issue, as it fears an escalation of the conflict.