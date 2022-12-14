British intelligence agencies and British commandos are doing nasty work in Ukraine. This was announced on December 14 by Russian Senator Vladimir Dzhabarov.

“Everything came to the surface, as before. Russia was sure that it could not do without the British there. 350 Marines is almost half a regiment. I want to pay tribute to the British. When conducting covert operations, they work masterfully. At one time, it was the British intelligence services that trained the Americans, ”Dzhabarov told Izvestia.

Jabarov recalled the work of the British in Syria, where they were involved in chemical attacks. As the politician noted, no one hides that the British and Americans are instructing the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the military intelligence of Ukraine.

“Therefore, this vile work that they are doing suggests that they have done a lot of trouble. I think that sooner or later everyone will know about it,” he concluded.

On December 4, it was reported that Kyiv, under the control of British intelligence services and with the help of the Canadian PMC GardaWorld, was preparing a provocation to disrupt the UN initiative to resume the transit of ammonia through the Togliatti-Odessa pipeline. According to the source, at the Odessa port plant, Kyiv intends to blow up the roofs of ammonia storage facilities and workshops and frame it as a “missile strike” by the RF Armed Forces.

In November, the State Duma stated that the British trace was clearly traced in the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, British citizen Christopher Nigel Donnelly should be checked for involvement in the explosion at the crossing. Andrey Lugovoi, First Deputy Head of the State Duma Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption, noted that Donnelly had already proposed “mining the Sevastopol Bay” in 2014 and is now one of the likely participants in the terrorist attack in Crimea.

The Russian Federation continues the special operation to protect Donbass, which it launched on February 24. The decision was made due to the aggravated situation in the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics against the backdrop of increased shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

