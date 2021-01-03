Estonian territorial claims to Russia are an absolutely hopeless move that will poison relations between Tallinn and Moscow, Vladimir Dzhabarov, first deputy chairman of the Federation Council committee on international affairs, told Izvestia on Sunday, January 3.

“It is pointless to refer to the Treaty of Tartu <...>, because you know how territories were cut after the revolution <...> – what was transferred to Ukraine in Russia. We are not now making claims to Ukraine “Give us back Little Russia,” the senator said.

In his opinion, the issue of borders between the republics is closed once and for all, therefore, the raising of the territorial issue by Estonia is taking place in order to worsen the climate of relations between the countries.

“I think this is a wrong move, because it is clear that it is absolutely unpromising, but it will only poison our relations. I think that sober politicians in Estonia should understand that one must live in harmony with neighbors, ”Jabarov added.

On the eve of the Speaker of the Estonian Parliament, Henn Põlluaas, declared that the Tartu Peace Treaty, in which “the border between Estonia and Russia was agreed,” is still in force.

He recalled that in February 2020, 100 years have passed since the signing of the agreement, according to which Soviet Russia became the first state in the world to recognize the independence of Estonia. Also, the document established the border line between the two countries.

In particular, a part of the Pskov province (now the Pechora district of the Pskov region), the territory on the right bank of the Narova River (Narva), now the territory in the Leningrad region, went to Estonia. In 1944, these territories were returned to the RSFSR. Põlluaas is convinced that the agreement is supposedly valid to this day.

In February 2020, Põlluaas made similar statements and called on Moscow to return the “annexed territories”. Then the president of the republic, Kersti Kaljulaid, recalled that Estonia became a NATO member on condition that it renounces territorial claims and preserves the borders that arose after World War II.

In November 2019, the Russian Foreign Ministry recalled that the document became part of history, so Estonia’s claims are not being discussed. The Kremlin considered Tallinn’s statements unacceptable.