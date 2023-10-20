Senator Karasin called the purpose of the test at the Nevada nuclear test site mysterious

The head of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, Grigory Karasin, called the purpose of the test at a nuclear test site in the US state of Nevada mysterious and obscure. His commentary on the situation was published in Telegram-channel.

The senator admitted that this is intended to provoke Russia in the context of the decision around the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT).

“It was an underground chemical explosion with a mysterious and obscure purpose. The Russian Foreign Ministry, as you know, has already stated that we will not be the first to conduct nuclear tests, and the responsibility for development in this matter lies with the United States,” Karasin shared.