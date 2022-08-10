The vice speaker of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, Konstantin Kosachev, said that the intention to stop issuing Schengen visas to Russian citizens is contrary to the EU’s human rights obligations and the regulations of the union itself. He wrote about this on Wednesday, August 10, in his Telegram channel.

“The initiative to deprive all Russian citizens of the right to obtain a visa is contrary to the regulations of the European Union, the international obligations of the EU in the field of human rights, and also represents nothing more than discrimination based on ethnicity,” Kosachev said.

Earlier, the Senator of the Federation Council Sergei Tsekov commented on the proposal to ban the issuance of visas to Russians.

“I think that understanding that there were many mistakes will keep the EU from making a decision. In fact, this proposal to deprive Russian citizens of obtaining visas to the Schengen zone came from a minority of countries – the countries of Eastern Europe, Poland – they always support the most absurd decisions regarding Russia, ”he stressed.

On August 10, a proposal to ban the issuance of Schengen visas to Russian citizens was submitted for discussion in the EU. As stated in the German government, Berlin took note of the information, but would refrain from commenting.

A day earlier, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas tweeted that Russians should stop issuing tourist visas. In her opinion, “visiting Europe is a privilege, not a human right.” The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, in turn, called the appeal of the head of the Estonian Cabinet of Ministers “nonsense on the verge of nationalism” and recalled that the violation of freedom of movement is a violation of international human rights.

On the same day, the official representative of the European Commission (EC), Anita Hipper, noted that the EU Visa Code does not provide for a ban on the issuance of short-term visas, there are a number of categories of persons to whom a document must be issued.

Earlier, on August 8, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin called for limiting tourism from Russia. She called it wrong that Russians “can travel to Europe as tourists” while a Russian special operation is being carried out to protect Donbass.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect the DPR and LPR. Its beginning was preceded by the aggravation of the situation in the region, the appeal of the leadership of the Donbass republics to the Russian Federation with a request for help, and the subsequent recognition by Russia of the independence of the DPR and LPR.

