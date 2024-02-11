Senator Tsekov called Sunak's reaction to Putin's interview primitive

Senator from Crimea, member of the international committee of the Federation Council Sergei Tsekov assessed the reaction of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson. According to him, it is primitive and dictated by a reluctance to admit one’s mistakes and wrongs, reports on Sunday, February 11, RIA News.

“They (people like Sunak – approx. Lenta.ru) understand everything well and know that the conflict in Ukraine was constructed by the hands of Western countries led by the United States, and they have been moving towards this since the collapse of the Soviet Union, creating from Ukraine anti-Russia,” said the Russian politician.

According to him, it was the United States and its allies that were behind the coup in Ukraine in 2014 and its transformation over the past ten years into a military outpost for aggression against Russia.

Earlier, the British Prime Minister called Putin's statement from an interview with Tucker Carlson about the responsibility of NATO and the United States for starting the conflict in Ukraine ridiculous. Before him, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz used the same word to describe the words of the Russian president. In his opinion, Putin “always tells a lot of lies about the history of this war.”