The Federation Council called on the parties to the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh to start negotiations, reports RIA News.

As the Deputy Chairman of the International Affairs Committee Vladimir Dzhabarov emphasized, it is necessary to cease fire and sit down at the negotiating table.

He recalled that the Minsk Group exists to resolve the conflict, and said that none of the conflicts should be resolved on the battlefield.

Earlier, the authorities of Nagorno-Karabakh declared martial law.

The conflict escalated in the region on Sunday. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced about the shelling from the Armenian Armed Forces and settlements on the line of contact. The Armenian military department reported that Karabakh was subjected to air and missile attacks.

The Turkish side, meanwhile, declared its support for Azerbaijan.