The Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs should make a decision to recall from Russia its employee, who made a scandal in one of the hotels in Murmansk. This was stated on July 30 by Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs.

“It will be better for everyone if the Norwegian Foreign Ministry decides on its own to withdraw its employee from our country,” he wrote in Telegram.

Earlier on Saturday, a video circulated on the Web in which a certain woman expresses her dissatisfaction with the service to the staff of the Murmansk hotel. At the same time, she stated that she hates Russians. Later it became known that the heroine of the video is Elisabeth Ellingsen, an employee of the Norwegian consulate.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused Ellingsen of nationalism and xenophobia. She noted that the Russian Foreign Ministry “is working out options for responding to this outrageous act of hatred.”

At the same time, Andrey Chibis, Governor of the Murmansk Region, stressed that Russophobia would not be tolerated in the Russian Federation.

In turn, the Norwegian Foreign Ministry expressed regret over the incident. The department clarified that Ellingsen’s behavior does not reflect Norwegian politics or the attitude of Norwegians towards Russia and Russians.

Alexei Paramonov, director of the First European Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said on March 19 that the struggle against everything Russian that has swept through Europe borders on outright racism. He expressed the hope that the European countries “will come to their senses, remember the deep interests of their peoples.”