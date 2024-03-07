NATO is vilely violating the agreements reached more than 30 years ago, trying to expand eastward, towards the borders of Russia. This was stated on March 7 by Sergei Tsekov, a senator from the Crimean region and a member of the international committee of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation.

“The expansion of NATO towards the borders of Russia is a dishonest game and a vile violation of the agreements and commitments reached more than 30 years ago, which were given by the alliance during the unification of Germany in 1990 and the abolition on our part as part of the policy of détente of the Warsaw Pact Organization,” he said in conversation with “RIA News”.

He noted that Russia has behaved honestly and decently all this time, reducing its weapons, while the North Atlantic Alliance has been expanding eastward, approaching our borders. He showed himself, according to Tsvetkov, to be a “completely diabolical entity” and an obvious enemy of the Russian Federation.

The senator expressed his conviction that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to launch a special operation in Ukraine in 2022 prevented NATO’s plans to “take over” this space as well.

As Putin pointed out in December 2023, Finland’s accession to NATO means the alliance is once again moving closer to Russian borders. At the same time, he noted a sharp increase in the activity of the alliance as a whole, pointing to the transfer of significant United States forces to the borders of the Russian Federation.

Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO in May 2022, but ratification of their membership has been delayed. On April 4, 2023, only Helsinki officially joined the bloc. Sweden has been waiting a long time for approval of its application from Turkey; the country's parliament voted to ratify the kingdom's membership in NATO on January 23, 2024. The last NATO country to approve the Swedish application was Hungary.

In addition, NATO is conducting large-scale Steadfast Defender exercises in close proximity to the borders of the Russian Federation from January 24 to May 31. All 32 countries that are members of the alliance, all types of troops and about 90 thousand military personnel are participating there. The exercise scenario was a Russian attack on one of the NATO countries. It is expected that participants will work art. 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, according to which all alliance states must intervene and protect the attacked ally country.

In parallel with them, from March 3 to 14, the North Atlantic Alliance exercises Nordic Response are taking place in Finland, Sweden and the northern part of Norway. They will involve more than 20 thousand military personnel from 14 states, more than 100 aircraft and helicopters, as well as over 50 warships.

On March 6, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova emphasized the provocative and aggressive nature of NATO exercises Nordic Response 24 towards Russia. These exercises intensify the spiral of escalation against the backdrop of the tense situation in Europe. Zakharova recalled that the Russian Federation will definitely respond to all threats to its security arising from the increased presence of NATO on its borders.