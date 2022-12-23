Suspension of Russia’s membership in the UN Security Council is impossible, because then the organization will cease to exist, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy head of the international committee of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, said on Friday, December 23, commenting on the corresponding proposal of the head of the European Council Charles Michel.

According to Michel, there is a flaw in international law, since Russia violates international law, while being a permanent member of the UN Security Council. The head of the organization proposed in the future to establish a mechanism for suspending Russia’s membership in the Security Council.

“And when did the countries that they represent in the same European Council bombed Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya? Did they not think about this flaw in international law when they allowed themselves to do this? Therefore, let them say whatever they want, but Russia got a seat in the Security Council as a country that won the Second World War, since it was then that this institution was created – the UN and the Security Council. And the victorious countries received permanent seats, ”Dzhabarov emphasized in an interview with Izvestia.

The politician also drew attention to the fact that Michel represents Belgium, which during the war years was on the side of the Nazis.

Dzhabarov expressed the opinion that the suspension of Russia’s membership in the UN Security Council is a legally unresolved issue.

“If it were possible, they would have taken advantage of the situation long ago. They give out their wishful thinking. This is an unresolved issue. It is impossible in principle. Because if that happens, the UN itself will cease to exist. This is the last international instrument that can still be used,” the senator concluded.

On December 15, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that if there was a way to destroy Russia or take over the whole world, the United States would immediately begin to do so. Thus, she commented on the statement by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about the US desire to achieve Russia’s exclusion from the UN Security Council. According to the diplomat, it is now impossible to exclude Russia, so Washington is seeking to isolate the country on all international platforms.

On October 5, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Vershinin said that the ideas about depriving Russia of membership in the UN Security Council, which are expressed by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, are unrealistic.

Prior to that, on September 23, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that the West would try to exclude the Russian Federation from the UN Security Council, but Serbia would not support such a decision. He added that the exclusion of Russia from the UN Security Council would destroy the world order.

On September 9, Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, stressed that there is no mechanism by which anyone could deprive Russia of its right of veto in the UN Security Council.