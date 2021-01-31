The impeachment of former US President Donald Trump is aimed at finally knocking him out of big politics. This is the goal of the American Democrats named by the member of the Federation Council Alexey Pushkov in an interview with “Evening Moscow”.

He recalled that the approval of impeachment will allow Trump’s opponents to exclude him from participating in the presidential elections in the future. Republicans, in turn, are faced with a dilemma: either leave the former head of state, or find another leader who does not yet exist. “Trump is a former president, but he has a lot of support from the population: 74 million people. I think none of the Republicans would even come close to such a figure, ”said Pushkov.

In addition, impeachment can weaken the Republicans, since they were with him in power and held positions in the administration. As a result, Trump’s formal removal will put the party’s position in society at risk, and they will not be able to recover even by the next presidential election in 2024.

According to the parliamentarian, if a politician manages to avoid persecution by Democrats and impeachment, and the Republicans do not find a more convincing leader in three years, he will have a chance to run for president again in 2024. “Trump is a very impulsive person, inconsistent and sometimes harming himself. (…) Trump’s immediate prospects as a politician intent on staying in the saddle are not very good. Now the general situation in the United States is not on his side. But over time, against the background of Biden’s mistakes and objective difficulties, Trump may have a chance. So this is not a written-off figure, ”the senator concluded.

On January 6, Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Building and surrounded the Senate Hall. The Senate and the House of Representatives interrupted a meeting at which it was planned to approve the results of the last elections. During the protests, the police detained dozens of rioters, and five people died. On January 14, the US House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump in connection with the riots in Washington, now the resolution will be considered in the Senate.