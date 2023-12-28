Kosachev: Russia will be able to prevent the Baltic from turning into an internal NATO sea

Russia has enough strength and means to prevent the Baltic from turning into an inland sea of ​​the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO). This is how Federation Council member Konstantin Kosachev, chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, assessed the likelihood of NATO dominance in the region. The senator's words are quoted TASS.

Kosachev noted that Russia will be able to ensure compliance with its interests in the Baltic Sea through military, diplomatic and economic means. However, he did not rule out that anti-Russian provocations from Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia will occur in the region.

“I think that the first direction of the provocative strike will focus on trying to create problems for Russia in the exploitation of the Baltic Sea and the corresponding straits,” the senator suggested.

Earlier, the State Duma announced the activation of NATO intelligence services before the elections in Russia.