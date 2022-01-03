The Nuclear Five are demonstrating to the world their responsibility for security in the area of ​​nuclear arms control. This was announced on Monday, January 3, by the vice-speaker of the Federation Council, Konstantin Kosachev, commenting on the publication of a joint statement by the leaders of the five nuclear powers.

“This is a very timely and definitely not declarative, but a very meaningful statement. The “Five” demonstrates to the whole world that it is aware of its exclusive responsibility for global security, at least in terms of nuclear arms control and preventing the proliferation of relevant technologies, “Kosachev said in a conversation with “RIA News”…

A joint statement by the leaders of the countries was published earlier that day on the Kremlin’s website. In it, Russia, China, the United States, France and the United Kingdom confirmed that nuclear weapons are not aimed at each other or at any other state, and also pledged, among other things, to prevent the unintentional or unauthorized use of nuclear arsenals.

The sides recognized the importance of non-proliferation, disarmament and arms control commitments. Also, five countries declared their commitment to the obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

In addition, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a summit of the leaders of the five nuclear powers is necessary after the publication of their joint statement in which the parties opposed the proliferation of nuclear weapons.